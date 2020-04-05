To The Daily Sun,
I’m encouraged by more letters of people helping one another in these trying times. We all need to come together as a nation and do what we can to keep ourselves and others safe regardless of political party. And yet, there are a couple of contributors that can’t let a good crisis go to waste and criticize President Trump for his leadership.
I watch the full coronavirus task force briefing three or four times a week. It includes president Trump, VP Pence, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and others. The information presented is always up to date and the guidelines evolve as the data is analyzed. I have confidence they are doing what they can to minimize the loss of life in this country.
Is the task force going to save everyone? Unfortunately, no, but they can save many that would otherwise due due to lack of medical equipment or medication. I submitted an letter last week that calculated the worldwide death rate at 4.6 percent compared to 1.6 percent in the USA. That is significant! I redid the numbers today (April 5) and the death rates have increased to 5.3 percent worldwide and 2.7 percent in the USA. Both will continue to change as time goes on but it is important to note that this country has the best medical system in the world and it is working tirelessly to save lives. I believe we can all agree on that. Whether the COVID-19 task force is helping or not depends solely on the media outlet you watch.
As I said above some people “never let a good crisis go to waste”. One LDS contributor presented a list of quotes allegedly made by President Trump. I say “allegedly” because it’s become come common practice for the left-leaning media to misquote the president, similar to Adam Schiff’s “reading” of the call transcript between President Trump and president Zelensky of the Ukraine. It was completely made up. It would be useful if that writer provided links of the president speaking and not of articles written by the Trump-hating media. Also, a date of when those statements were made would be informative since as of March 7 only 279 cases of COVID-19 were identified. (https://bit.ly/2JCL1Jt). If you look it up, President Trump called for travel “restrictions” to and from China on January 31. The left-leaning media claimed tt was too early then and too late now!
In closing, the left-leaning media has been presenting themselves as the investigators of facts and the arbitrators of truth. They claim their purpose is “speaking truth to power.” My question is, who holds them accountable? The answer is we do! Each one of us should research the facts and judge for ourselves. The reason I write letters is because I worry about the heartache this country is facing with the COVID-19 pandemic but I also worry that we’re being manipulated by the left-leaning media similar to China and Russia. Some just don’t see it yet.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
