To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Veverka, a long-time contributor, took up my challenge to L.J. Schaffnit to debate mainstream media’s role in Hunter Biden’s laptop cover-up and provided this letter https://tinyurl.com/5n8b8wx3
To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Veverka, a long-time contributor, took up my challenge to L.J. Schaffnit to debate mainstream media’s role in Hunter Biden’s laptop cover-up and provided this letter https://tinyurl.com/5n8b8wx3
He ignored my challenge completely and dedicated his letter to discrediting Fox News. That is known as propaganda by diversion. Here’s how it works. If you discredit the source, you never have to address the verifiable claims they make. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. do it all the time. Hunter’s laptop is just one example.
Interestingly, Mr. Veverka made my case for me without even realizing it. Here is the quote he claimed Shepard Smith made after leaving FOX News. “When people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing: Those of us who are so honored and grateful to have a platform of public influence have to use it for the public good ... there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and have pushed them forward over and over again, who are smart enough and educated enough to know better."
Ironically, that is exactly what CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. did with the Hunter Biden laptop story after the NY Post published it. Fox News was the only one that got it right!
The ball is back in Mr. Veverka’s court. Here are a few approaches he can take. The coward’s approach, ignore this letter. The fool’s approach, insist the laptop really is Russian disinformation. The CNN approach, ignore the challenge and attack my character. Or the truthful approach, admit the laptop is Hunter’s but he doesn’t care.
Truth builds harmony, harmony builds peace, peace builds knowledge and knowledge builds enlightenment. That’s basic metaphysics.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How have recent vandalism incidents affected your feelings of safety? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.