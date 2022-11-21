I’ve written over 175 letters to the editor over the last six years. The purpose was to provide facts so readers can make informed decisions when it comes to electing our representatives in Washington, D.C. I’ve called out at least a dozen Daily Sun contributors who have repeated misinformation by media stations like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NPR, etc. None have ever taken up my offer to debate the issues. Why? Because they rely on blind faith instead of facts and truth.
Conservatives call them stupid. I disagree. I have three siblings and numerous friends who are Democrats. They are not stupid. All are well educated, hardworking contributors to society. They want the country to succeed the same as conservatives. So why the division if we all have the same goal?
It’s because Democratic politicians and the above media’s repeated lies and misinformation. The fact that the FBI, DOJ and intelligence officers have put their thumb on the scales for the last six years should scare everyone. How many readers know that former CIA Director John Brennon now works for MSNBC? Or that former NSA director James Clapper works for CNN? In fact, 15 former intelligence officers work for those two networks according to this link: https://tinyurl.com/ya7ctefb
Think about this. John Brennan and James Clapper were America’s propaganda chiefs in the Obama administration and instrumental in the distribution of the debunked Russia collusion hoax. Now they are in positions to cover up their culpability in that baseless political smear and continue dividing Americans. Both also signed the letter claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation before the 2020 presidential election. https://tinyurl.com/5n6nm972
The division will stop when Americans realize that the left-leaning media is corrupt. Civil debates are the path to truth. Let’s begin now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.