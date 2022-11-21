To The Daily Sun,

I’ve written over 175 letters to the editor over the last six years. The purpose was to provide facts so readers can make informed decisions when it comes to electing our representatives in Washington, D.C. I’ve called out at least a dozen Daily Sun contributors who have repeated misinformation by media stations like CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NPR, etc. None have ever taken up my offer to debate the issues. Why? Because they rely on blind faith instead of facts and truth.

