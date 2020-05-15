To The Daly Sun,
My last letter pointed out how the left consistently uses FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real) to attack president Trump and his supporters (https://bit.ly/2WjVNdF). The examples I used were obvious misinformation by the left and I asked any of the Trump-hating contributors to explain why they continue to “believe” the misinformation put out daily by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc.
They are literally rewriting history to take down a sitting president. The coronavirus is just the latest misinformation campaign. I’m not going to recreate a time line, but those watching the above “media outlets” should recall how they accused the president of being a dictator by acting too early when restricting travel to China and now the same media accuses him of acting too late. It’s deceitful.
I went web searching for old articles to make my point and came across this headline: “MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Trump Thinks He Can “Control Exactly What People Think, But That’s 'Our Job'" (https://bit.ly/3d6BqYg). That article was written on Feb. 22, 2017 by Tim Haines for Real Clear Politics. For full disclosure they are right leaning but the fact is Brzezinski DID make that statement on national TV. Watch the video in the above link!
My last letter pointed to the Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations as the most unfounded political hit jobs since the 2016 election. I challenged anyone to provide irrefutable proof that Dr. Ford was telling the truth and Justice Kavanaugh was not. In this country people are assumed innocent until proven guilty. That right will be lost if Democrats win the next election.
I didn’t know when I wrote that letter that further “evidence” was coming forth about the sexual assault allegation on VP Biden by Tara Reade. Within a week, Mika Brzezinski had VP Biden on MSNBC so he could deny it ever happened. I had flashbacks of President Clinton waiving his finger at the camera declaring “I never had sex with that woman,” meaning Monica Lewinsky if you’re too young to remember.
I’m not saying Joe is lying (like Clinton) but I am saying that it should be investigated with the same earnestness as Justice Kavanaugh. VP Biden is running for the highest office in this country! I will point out that unlike Dr. Ford who had zero corroboration by those she “alleged” were present, Tara Reade did tell people it happened at the time it happened. She should receive equal vetting.
I’ll close with Mika’s quote (paraphrased): “It’s our job to tell people what to think!” She’s doing one heck of a job “protecting” Biden and trashing President Trump with FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real) reporting. When was the last time she brought up VP Biden bribing the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor investigating the company which his son, Hunter Biden, was on the board of directors? Ignoring an allegation is akin denying it. I will ask again to those on the left. Do you think for yourselves or let the media do that for you?
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
