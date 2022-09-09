Bill Hemmel’s letter to the editor titled “Daily Sun letter writers say the darnedest things” was another case of a leftist’s ignorance of facts. I have written many letters on “fraud in the 2020 election” and “ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR and CNN are all feeding you fake news” because it’s true.
If Bill wants to debate either of those, I would be more than willing. He can start by providing his source. Note a reporter’s “opinion” is not proof, it’s just another opinion. But for individuals like Bill, that apparently is enough. It’s no different than Democratic politicians in the 1860s convincing southerners that Blacks were “inferior” and slavery was acceptable.
It was wrong then and it is now. Democratic politicians and the media that support them have spent the last six years manipulating the American public with one “Big Lie” after another. It started with the Russia collusion hoax. It took six years, but in the end, not a single American was indicted for collusion. The John Durham investigation traced the hoax back to Michael Sussman (bit.ly/39V7y1m) and Igor Danchenko (bit.ly/3DCre7y), both funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. That is fact.
Think on this. President Barack Obama floundered fighting terrorism in Iraq for eight years and failed. One year after Donald Trump became president, ISIS was eliminated from Iraq and Syria under the leadership of Gen. Jim Mattis. President Trump received zero credit from the mainstream media. By contrast, six months after President Joe Biden took office, the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving American citizens and billions in weapons behind for our enemy. The same media praised the Biden administration for ending that war. It’s a slap in the face to patriots who have worn a military uniform. Bill should get his facts straight.
