To The Daily Sun,
I would like to make a gentle request of the person responsible for the large Trump sign hanging over Route 3 in Winnisquam. Would you please either remove the expletive from the sign or remove the sign altogether? Thank you.
When I happened upon the sign and its in-your-face expletive, I must admit to being rather saddened. Is this the best that we, as a community, can do?
I wonder if it occurs to the displayer of the sign that we have kids in the cars driving by. Kids whose job it is to learn such skills as to speak in the public space with a certain amount of thoughtfulness and decorum. Democracies don’t work without those skills.
Sadly, the sign and its offensive language is symptomatic of our time. I feel ashamed that some of us think so little of their fellow citizens that they would choose to express their political views to their neighbors with obscenity.
Brian P. McEvoy
Laconia
