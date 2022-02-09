To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, two very important decisions will be made for the residents, taxpayers and voters of Belknap County by the state representatives who happened to run merely as Republicans to win a seat on the Belknap Delegation (so called) which will impact us all very directly. The first decision is the Belknap County budget. A small group of very anti-government activists who have no real souls will try to make you believe they are helping you. They don’t care what you the public think or say. Folks these five folks are on a mission to severely hurt the taxpayers of Belknap County. They will hurt you if you the public doesn’t step up and stop them. Their main targets are the Belknap County Nursing Home and Gunstock Mountain Resort. These people are not your friends and they are anti-Belknap County residents, taxpayers and most importantly voters. Unfortunately it will be November 2022 before you the voters can remove them from office which is the best decision all of us can make. I very much encourage the people of Belknap County to let these bad politicians know they are wrong and we the people support the Belknap County Nursing Home and the appointment of a real fair qualified person for the vacant position on the Gunstock Area Commission in the name of Heidi Preuss on Feb. 22. Encourage this by calling your Belknap representative to vote for a qualified person and NOT another unqualified, politically connected person. This is time for the public to step up. If not, live with the results. The time is now.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
