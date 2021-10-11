To The Daily Sun,
As of this writing the U.S. is still a democracy with the freedom of real individual choice. As New Hampshire has said “Live Free or Die.” My concerning reality is that this basic freedom outlined in our Constitution is slowly being taken aware by more modern progressive arguments without a vision for the damaging consequences. That’s ok as long as progressive folks are sincere in what they believe which makes sense for all and not just themselves. What I find different is that the new modern thinking is a right guaranteed under our Constitution which I readily except, however, my objection to this modern thinking is not allowed. My choice to object is being silenced. What a shallow and limited vision for the good of this country going forward. Folks, peaceful protest (like in the 1970s) which is on the near horizon in our local communities is a right under the vision of the founders of this country, however, taking away our freedom of speech and rights to assemble is not. The latest example is the U.S. government labeling parents as domestic terrorists for challenges to school boards. What nonsense! Our president at 38 percent in national polling is a clear failure to his promise of unity. A very big disappointment for all of us. It was a political slogan of unity for election to get in and then to divide and conquer like many centuries ago in The Roman Empire. I do wish my friends and neighbors successful livelihoods as we go forward in these very challenging times. Let’s start by speaking to each other kindly about our differences. It’s not that hard.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
