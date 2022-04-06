To The Daily Sun,
Socialism. The new scary buzz word for the conservatives. It was Sharia law and the Muslim brotherhood. Then it was "Mexicans". Then the LGBTQ people were gonna get you in a bathroom. Now it's communism and socialism. Socialism works fine in Scandinavian countries, but they're not filled with lazy, selfish, entitled Americans who don't understand the greater good. The fact is half the people who complain about socialism are socialists. SSI, SSD, WIC, and CHIP are all socialist programs as are public schools, roads etc. Also socialism and communism aren't the same thing if you think the proletariat is going rise up to size means of production in the United States...you're crazy, we love capitalism and our money too much for that.
The conservatives in this country would send us into a right wing fascist state the second they could. Just look at the mouthpiece for the party, he praises dictators, white supremacists and pushes ridiculous conspiracies. It's just insanity.
Brent Elliott
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.