To The Daily Sun,
Some time ago I promised myself that I would not write a letter to The Laconia Daily Sun again. With that in mind this will be very short. There is such a shocking and glaring error in Mr. Rich Tjaden's letter published on Dec. 30, that I am left wondering just what is being taught in schools today. He has confused Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin. Stalin was a communist. Hitler was a fascist. Here are the definitions from the American Heritage Dictionary: Communism — A social system characterized by the absence of classes, and by common ownership of the means of production and subsistence; Fascism — A philosophy or system of government that advocates or exercises a dictatorship of the extreme right, typically through the merging of state and business leadership, together with an ideology of belligerent nationalism. Please learn this. Historically democracies don't last very long. Ours has done quite well but is teetering on the brink. Let's not lose it.
Brenda Sens
Gilmanton
