To The Daily Sun,
Now is the time for all Americans to come together to make us stronger and be more tolerant of each other. This is the only way we have to save ourselves and each other. Times are not easy and will get harder, but we have faced hard times before and we have beaten them by sticking together, making sacrifices where needed and helping each other when possible.
Most of our problems seem to lie in the political world. We have taken sides and nothing is getting done, and we have allowed politicians to forget they represent the people and they have made some really bad decisions that are now affecting our very lives.
There are fringe groups trying to take over the government by first taking hold in small towns, school boards, selectboards, etc. Most of us haven’t paid that much attention to the lesser offices, so it is easy for fringe elements to get a toe in, and before you know it, they have taken control. Too many times local voters don’t vote in primaries or elections and that is one reason the wrong people get elected. The old saying “All politics are local” is so true. Start locally and work their way up.
On Saturday, March 8, there are several local elections including Meredith, Belmont, Gilmanton, Sandwich and others. Be sure to vote and know what and who you are voting for.
Another thing I find making voting more difficult, is the size of the ballot they are voting on. I recently noted the Town of Belmont is holding an important election on March 8, and was amazed to find there are 38 articles to vote on. And of course, buried in it are some devastating articles but few will notice. How many voters take the time to read all 38 questions on a ballot? Article 33 is asking to fire the chief of police. No reason or explanation. Just vote. And article 37 is asking the voters to expand the selectboard from three to five. Why? No explanation. But, they are sponsored by petitions circulated by a fringe group hoping to take over the board
The time is here for all registered voters to do their homework and ask questions, look for information or ask people you trust. Do your homework first.
We will be having important elections in the fall this year involving, U.S. Senate and representative seats, as well as state offices, and 100% of voter turnout will determine what kind of government we want.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
