First, kudos and high praise to The Daily Sun for their special edition featuring candidates from everywhere and their positions and profiles. The Daily Sun represents a huge Lakes Region and they did a terrific job with their pieces on candidates for all kinds of positions.
This year, the public’s interest in doing their duty and getting involved and expressing themselves has been monumental. Letters to the editors have been extensive and thanks to the Sun, all get to have their say.
Today, Friday, the article on checking voting records is again tops. It is impossible for them to print them all, but their clear advice on how the public can find this information should be helpful and should be used before making a decision.
A note of warning is necessary, though. In the past, interest in elections has been more than poor. The percentages of registered voters who took part was negligible and is responsible for some of the problems we now have. Taking part in every local, state and federal election is essential to keep us where we want to be. We must learn from what we are going through now. Don’t let this happen again. Take part in every election and every race, no matter how small the job.
Don’t give up now. Do our duty, and be responsible for what we get.
Last, remember The Daily Sun through its letters to the editor is a place to express people's thoughts and to make public information they may have on public matters. Don’t wait until something happens or it is election time. Keep involved in your community and country every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.