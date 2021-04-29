To The Daily Sun,
How many of you remember our America? Its Bill of Rights and the Constitution. Our love of country, and its promise to all of us.
As my years come to the final chapter, my heart is broken and I am at a loss to understand what happened to us.
My generation and many other generations lived and survived through every kind of disaster there was. First, we had the depression when all of us were in the same boat and no one envied what the other one had if he had anything. We struggled and went without much, and we worked for everything we got. Yet, we were upbeat and happy, enjoying each other’s company and the freedom to enjoy the simple things, like playing outside, walking, reading and helping each other when help was needed. We had the WPA which gave work to those who had none. Not only did they get compensation, they were taught new skills and built much of the country’s infrastructure. Like Gunstock Acres. Built entirely by WPA workers with material gathered from the area. No handouts.
Then came World War II and our brothers, school mates, and sweethearts were off to war. They went, not because they were asked or drafted (that came later). They went because of the love they had for this country we call America. At home we went without again and sacrificed because it was necessary to help with the war effort. We survived. Women went to work in the factories and other critical jobs necessary now because our men were gone. The war was over and the young boys who survived were now men and came home to get their education, find jobs, and rebuild America, again with hard work and sacrifice. Because we missed so much during the war, everyone worked harder and longer to get the things we had missed and to provide our children with things we never had, and give them more opportunities for a better life, financially and educationally. We built the greatest country in the world. Things were good. Too good. Along the way, we got lost in our quest for a better life and stopped paying attention to the government and stopped taking an active interest in how things were being done locally, statewide and nationally. We lost sight of what made us great.
I remember the parades where you were moved to tears just hearing the Star Spangled Banner. Now you take a knee or omit it. I think of all the lives lost from the beginning of this country so we could have this once perfect union. I remember the respect we held for our parents, our teachers and the obligation to our employers and the jobs we held. We asked for nothing, but tried to make life better for ourselves and our country. Was it wrong?
Today we are not this same country and my heart is heavy with the thought of what is yet to come. God Bless America.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.