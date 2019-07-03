To The Daily Sun,
There are many stories about the southern border in every corner of the news these days — many accusations from all corners of the country. There is one undeniable fact: our elected senators and congressmen, whatever issues we have with illegal entry into this country — it is their fault. They make the laws of this country and their failure to address the terrible conditions at our southern border is irresponsible and negligent. For them to be running around the country now, gnashing their teeth and wringing their hands, name calling and laying blame on everyone and everything but themselves is disingenuous and frankly, I’m tired of it.
In January they claimed this was all a “manufactured crisis.” Many cities and states provided an incentive for these people to take that terrible, dangerous journey by offering sanctuary from law enforcement. Our elected officials who are the only ones who could, and should, have fixed the problems with our immigration laws many years ago, just couldn’t manage to work together on this. Yet we keep sending them back to Washington. Why?
I am very glad to see that Jeanne Shaheen will face a great challenger in her next election. I am hoping that someone with some common sense and sense of duty will step up to challenge our two congresswomen as well.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.