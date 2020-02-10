To The Daily Sun,
The Friends RSVP Bone Builder program would like to express our thanks to all those who helped us keep our program location even as they closed the official Belmont Senior Center.
Bone Builders, a nationally recognized exercise program for seniors, which helps prevent osteoporosis, has been using the Senior Center space for many years. Our thanks go to Janet Breton, Belmont Recreation Department, Rhianon Fee, manager of the Senior Center, and Jeanne Beaudin, Belmont town administrator. We are able to continue our twice-weekly ritual of exercising and having fun together!
Special thanks to Will Fay, manager of Laconia Ice Arena, for offering a space to the group if needed. And especially our new Retired Senior Volunteer Program Coordinator, Karen Densmore.
The Bone Builder Leaders
Betty Clark
Elaine Durgin
Mary Lou Lavelle
Sarah Sorenson
