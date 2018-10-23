To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday, Nov 6, you and I will have an opportunity to make our voices heard at the ballot box. If you live in N.H. Senate District 2, like I do, I hope you will cast your vote for Democrat Bill Bolton, candidate for State Senate. The choice is clear.
Bill is strong, principled, and steady. Bill stands for protecting the voting rights of all citizens, eliminating partisan gerrymandering, expanding local control through rights-based ordinances, strengthening public education and for choosing the interests of the average citizen over those of the powerful few.
Bob Giuda, the incumbent Republican candidate, has a record of right-wing voting that perfectly aligns with the Trump Administration’s top-down view of the world. His voting record in Concord is the best indication of his extreme Trumpian views. He votes along party lines 93 percent of the time. He voted to retain the death penalty. He opposed the expansion of Medicaid. He voted not to prohibit discrimination based upon gender identity. He voted to undermine public schools by having vouchers for parents to send kids to private (religious) schools. He voted against the expansion of renewable energy sources (RGGI and Wind Energy Development) and opposes reasonable 25 percent renewable energy goals by 2025. He voted for HB-1264, the student voting restriction legislation which disenfranchises our citizen-college students. He voted against paid family leave.
Don’t take my word for it. Read about these votes and views online at
https://www.lfda.org/candidate/bob-giuda.
These votes show Senator Giuda to be a extreme partisan, and a person who is willing to compromise the rights of others (students, voters, the sick, criminals, pregnant women) so that he can advance his narrow ideological views. His votes earn him the support of the dark money sources that pay for letters and postcards you and I are receiving from the N.H. Republican Party on his behalf with tired and untrue allegations that Bill has sold out to UNIONS. His extreme views do not represent the N.H. we want for our future. He is counting on you, dear voter, not to discover how he votes. His views and his negative campaign tactics are in conflict with your hope for a more enlightened, kinder, fairer, bipartisan and responsive system of government.
This Senate seat is important and, when redistricting occurs in 2021, this seat could swing the balance of power in Concord for decades. Now is the time to pay attention. Do your homework. Come out to vote. Vote for Bill Bolton. Our N.H. future depends on it.
Steve Rand
Plymouth
