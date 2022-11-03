In the upcoming election, please cast a ballot for Ruth Heath, Ellen Scarponi, Christine Tappan and David Nesbit. I will be voting for these candidates because I am confident they will support positions that I support on the following topics:
Public education must be a priority so that our students will learn critical thinking skills. With the amount of misinformation that is being dispersed, our future voters need to be able to sort out truth from fiction and vote accordingly. Students and our dedicated teachers who work daily with our students deserve all of the support and resources that we can give them.
Women should have the right to decide on their own what should happen to them and their bodies. These decisions should be made by the woman and whomever she chooses for guidance but certainly not by a politician who is agenda driven to gain political support.
The issue of global climate change is an existential threat to our world. It is so very important to have elected officials who are clear-headed and recognize the scientific data around global climate change and support policies that mitigate this huge problem we are facing. The worst scenario is to elect officials who deny or do not understand the science involved but make their decisions based on money and/or politics. We must leave our environment so our children and grandchildren can enjoy a happy and healthy life.
The protection of our democratic way of life must be protected. Election deniers and politicians who spread conspiracy theories should not be elected to office. We need representatives who are committed to making the voting process fair, easy and to expanding the number of voters.
Please support Ellen Scarponi, Ruth Heath, Christine Tappan and David Nesbit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.