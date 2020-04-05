So said by Joseph Pulitzer, publisher of the St. Louis Post Dispatch and congressman from New York. Bright man that he was, he knew that if the press became the mouthpiece of the political party in power, our republic could be in jeopardy. Think of that as you read on.
Thomas Jefferson, one of our courageous and genius founders, had somewhat of a loathing of the press, as he believed it was their responsibility to report truthful and totally unbiased news, and not to become aligned with any political group. In spite of that, he said he would, “. . . rather have newspapers without a government, than a government without newspapers.” His concern was that politicians would seek mainly to serve themselves if their actions were hidden from the people. (He was one smart son-of-a-gun.)
As we review today’s political scene, we see that the press has chosen a political party with which to align themselves. Just about every major television network is anti-Trump. Weekend interview shows are a series of “get Trump” interviews. Newspapers and other media largely ignore Trump’s laundry list of significant achievements but take his off the cuff hyperbole as a major lie.
Key Democrat politicians have been working with the compliant press for over three years to obstruct and destruct Trump’s every move. Largely ignored are same pertinent facts:
— The previous administration weaponized the FBI, the NIA, and the CIA and the Justice Department in an effort to ensure a Hillary Clinton victory. To our knowledge, that is the first time our elected and bureaucratic officials have ever acted to try and deny a political party candidate from being elected. The “free” press/media has been relatively mum.
— The Clinton campaign paid for a phony dossier in an effort to deny Trump from being elected. Said dossier was spread to the press and political leaders in an overwhelming effort to destroy the Trump campaign.
— During an Inspector General’s review of the Justice Department, a host of malfeasances were uncovered that showed many wrongs by senior FBI officials, all aimed at bringing harm to Trump while overlooking serious charges that could have/should have been brought against candidate Clinton.
— Post campaign, when it was known that Trump had nothing to do with the dossier, Democrat politicians wasted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on the “Mueller Probe”, and the Adam Schiff investigation/hearings, that were all for naught
— When Schiff failed, Democrat leaders turned to instituting an investigation by Gerald Nadler, which also failed, but brought about an unsuccessful impeachment attempt. Again, millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted and obstruction of the president continued
— And the Democrats are now continuing as they are going to conduct another Schiff investigation process that will obstruct the president and the will of the people, and will continue to throw millions of taxpayer dollars down the drain.
Please take a few minutes and think about our opening statements by Pulitzer, and Jefferson. Pulitzer essentially warned us that if the press colluded with the politicians and didn’t give truth to the people, that they too would fall with the republic. And, whether you want to believe and accept it or not, we are on that path.
In Jefferson’s case, I’m sure he is saddened to see what is happening. He did not like the press but he thought they were essential to our survival as a Republic because they were “free” to report the news. His hope was that they would do it honestly and accurately and not be the water carriers for any political group; decisions belonged to the people and all they need is the truth to guide them.
People, our politicians and their compliant press are leading us to a destruction of our Republic. We have had our president under constant political siege since the day he was duly elected. He and his staff have been working unbelievably hard to try and minimize the impact of the Corona19 virus. Like him or not, during your lifetime, there has never been a more transparent president; he takes all the questions and he answers them.
Tell the Speaker of the House to give it a rest — the republic is at stake.
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident.)
