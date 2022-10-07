I am running for state representative to ensure that future generations can raise families, vacation and live in such a wonderful area of New Hampshire. I grew up in Meredith, and my wife Jennifer and I have lived in Gilford for 28 years. I have three children.
I have worked in hospitality management and construction, and I have been a ski instructor at Gunstock Mountain Resort for 10-plus years. The destructive actions by the Gunstock Area Commission and the Belknap County Delegation are just one of the many issues that bothered me enough to get involved and run for state representative.
The issues that I feel need to be addressed are:
Attacks on democracy — Our election system is already secure and accurate and we need to make sure no laws are passed that allow government officials to override the will of the voters.
Education — Gender identity policies and banning of certain curriculum are threatening our public schools. These issues are driving teachers out of the profession for fear of being sued. The school voucher program is a disaster. It is millions of dollars over budget, and it is mostly going to students already enrolled in private school.
Homelessness and addiction — There needs to be a significant effort to address these issues through treatment options, counseling and transition housing.
Other issues that must be addressed by the state Legislature are codifying a woman’s right to choose, climate change, affordable housing and ensuring the successful operation of our county nursing home and correctional facility.
I will be at the candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
