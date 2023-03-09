To The Daily Sun,

My name is Bob McLean and I am running for a position on the Gilford School Board. I have lived in Gilford for the past 28 years and I have had two children enrolled in the Gilford public schools for the last 14 years. I have worked as a hospitality manager, carpenter and a I have been a ski instructor at the Gunstock Mountain Resort children’s center. My wife Jennifer and I are truly thankful for the excellent educational experience that we had with the Gilford public schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.