My name is Bob McLean and I am running for a position on the Gilford School Board. I have lived in Gilford for the past 28 years and I have had two children enrolled in the Gilford public schools for the last 14 years. I have worked as a hospitality manager, carpenter and a I have been a ski instructor at the Gunstock Mountain Resort children’s center. My wife Jennifer and I are truly thankful for the excellent educational experience that we had with the Gilford public schools.
I am running to protect the future of our public school system. Moving forward, we must work with administrators to ensure that all the programs offered to students are maintained or improved so that students can pursue their individual interests. We need to continue parental control over curriculum, which is where course information is available online and parents can help guide their children to what they deem is right for them. There are many challenges facing our public schools and we need to make sure that our decisions are in the best interests of students, teachers, parents and taxpayers.
As a school board member, I would work to ensure that our decisions result in our ability to: Attract the best educators to work in our schools; Maintain high test scores for students along with college acceptance to top colleges; Maintain safety in our schools for all students and teachers; Support community involvement of teachers, parents and students; Provide continued support of the arts, music, robotics and athletic programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.