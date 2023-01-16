“Well here he goes again.” It’s my job. Retired, old and ears (one) and eyes (bifocals) open. This, I think will be the 11-12 shot (oops, bad word) at speaker of the House? As an independent, I really don’t have a dog in the race, but as a government we need a speaker, so get over yourselves this is about running a country — mine. Not your bank account or family affairs.
Why do we continue to vote for this Republican or Democrat and they continue to not give a darn, seemingly, about running this country or about its people. The ones they came to with smiles on their faces, hands out, and what’s that stuff coming from their mouths called?
Now, other countries just loving this. Not really our friends, and our friends each day are losing more respect for my country. Let’s not forget those troops we not necessarily in public say we care about, if don’t belong to U.S. What if needed for some operation, mission, never a war because no more wars unless you’re the man or woman in some far-off land carrying that weapon getting shot at. We do have a few in that Congress. They lose their voice or join the crowd. Nah, won’t happen, but too many of others. I never served because of flat feet, poor eyesight or something, that doesn’t affect golf game.
OK, getting away from subject. By the time this is printed, if so, it will be all over. We’ll have a broken House speaker until tossed, little will happen, fighting in the House will be happy for one day then hell breaks lose and 'Merica takes another hit. Not by an enemy but from the inside.
