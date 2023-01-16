To The Daily Sun,

“Well here he goes again.” It’s my job. Retired, old and ears (one) and eyes (bifocals) open. This, I think will be the 11-12 shot (oops, bad word) at speaker of the House? As an independent, I really don’t have a dog in the race, but as a government we need a speaker, so get over yourselves this is about running a country — mine. Not your bank account or family affairs.

