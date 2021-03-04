To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to express my support for re-electing Pat Consentino to the Tilton Board of Selectmen.
As a Selectman, Pat has worked hard to improve the town and the lives of its people. After first being elected in 2009, Pat created a committee to check on seniors and assist them with transportation needs. This led to creation of the Senior Center, now in its 11th year and almost completely supported by grants and private fundraising.
Pat created a community service program with the Franklin District Court to help youngsters do community service instead of ending up in the prison system. The committee works with the Tilton School several times each year, coordinating with groups of students to do community work at seniors’ homes, raking leaves, helping with small chores etc.
Working as Selectboard liaison to the Tilton Police Department for 12 years, Pat worked on police building committees to help secure the new police building which just opened at the end of February.
Pat has served as an ex officio member of the Budget Committee, and as Belknap County representative to the State Council on Aging.
Her dedicated service earned her the highly prestigious Joseph Vaughan award, given by our governors to those who deliver exceptional service to NH seniors.
During my 4 years in the NH Senate, Pat’s dedication, experience, and energy have been indispensable in building a better future for the Tilton’s people, businesses, and institutions. Your vote for Pat will continue to deliver that future.
Bob Giuda
State Senator
District 2
