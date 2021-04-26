To The Daily Sun,
After over 50 years of dedication to the Lakes Region community, it is with deep regret and sadness that we, the LRGH Nursery Guild board, are announcing the dissolution of the Nursery Guild. As you know, our only fundraiser was our twice yearly baby boutiques. Unfortunately, due to COVID, we have been unable to hold the last three boutiques and our funds have been depleted. We wanted to take this time to thank all of our members, past and present, our many consignees and our many shoppers we have had over the years. Without all of you, we never would have had all the successes that we did. We also want to thank all of the organizations that we have had the pleasure of working with over our history; it has truly been amazing.
We are looking to donate all our equipment that we have used at our boutiques, to any local agencies and non-profits. This includes clothing racks, hangers, folding tables, cash registers, etc. that we currently have in storage. If any agencies are interested, please send inquiries to lrghng@gmail.com.
Again, thank you all for your support over the years and we wish everyone the very best!
Shannon Allain, president
Megan Littlefield, vice president
Katie Gargano, secretary
Kimberly Caldwell, treasurer
LRGH Nursery Guild
