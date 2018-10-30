To The Daily Sun,
Integrity, honesty, civility and empathy no longer exist in the GOP. They have been replaced by hatred, racism, divisiveness, cruelty and greed, along with a heavy dose of lying, bullying and voter suppression.
Eleven Jewish worshippers, including a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, were killed because one man with an assault rifle felt empowered by Trump’s venom to commit multiple murders. The blood of the victims is on GOP Congress’ hands, as they have failed to stand up to Trump and his virulent hatred.
Our once-great country does not need an outside invader to take us down; we have insider terrorists doing the job, along with a spineless Congress.
If enough Democrats do not vote, we will move rapidly from democracy to fascist dictatorship. Is this what you want for your family?
Eva Goss
Center Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.