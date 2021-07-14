To The Daily Sun,
Quite often we hear from Rep. Tim Lang of Sanbornton, via Facebook and the news media of the bills he has sponsored being passed into law with the approval of Gov. Chris Sununu. Often they appear to be helpful bills and perhaps offer a future tax savings for the taxpayers.
So what I propose is that Rep. Lang sponsor and introduce a bill to help the state's residents over the age of 70, and who have been NH residents for over 5 years, to no longer have to pay school tax when they meet the criteria mentioned.
Let's do something for the elderly for once.
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.