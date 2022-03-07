To The Daily Sun,
The current political atmosphere in Belknap County is very turbulent to say the least and reminiscent of the political conditions in Gilmanton a few years ago. I am not speaking in favor or against the qualifications and abilities of this candidate for selectboard. I am asking if Gilmanton and this candidate wants to subject the town to another turbulent era. One would hope the county calamity would be over by next year and this candidate would then seek his political desires. Again this letter is meant to protect the integrity of the town.
Bill Schmidlin
Gilmanton Iron Works
