To The Daily Sun,
Someone is proposing a bill to be made into law here in New Hampshire that would restrict dogs from being outside for more than 15 minutes. This would offer protection for tea cup poodles and miniature breeds but makes no distinction for outdoor breeds like hunting dogs and sled dogs.
Please contact your representative to have this ridiculous bill dumped in the wastepaper basket where it belongs.
Silvia Brooks
Laconia
