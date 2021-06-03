To The Daily Sun,
Bruce Jenket is apparently confused. In his 6/2/2021 LTE, he makes a number of false, misleading and misdirecting statements that need to be addressed concerning the Jan. 6 INSURRECTION.
First, the definition of insurrection: the Cambridge Dictionary says it's “an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence.” Merriam-Webster defines it as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” Considering the known public statements and actions of those who invaded our nation's capitol (including the chants to “Hang Mike Pence”) it was not “just a riot.”
Mr. Jenket states: “There were no beatings with a fire extinguisher of any other object.” Has he not watched the videos the rest of the world has seen? One Capitol Police officer is clearly beaten with a flagpole even before they gained entry to the building. Other video proof abounds. It is difficult to understand how anyone with vision could make such a false statement.
Like many trumpettes, he also plays a great game of whataboutism, attempting to equate the Capitol INSURRECTION with riots on other cities. None of those other demonstrations or riots were designed to obstruct the constitutional processes of our federal election, kill the vice president, or replace the true winner of the 2020 election. It's like comparing apples to oranges.
And in answer to his last question, Ashli Babbitt is with George Floyd because she attempted to violently rush through a door being held by armed Capitol Police who were clearly brandishing their weapons. She made a very bad decision that cost her her life.
There are a couple of other terms that clearly apply to the events of Jan 6. TREASON – defined as “acting to overthrow one's government or to harm or kill it's sovereign.”
And the one that best suits the former President – SEDITION: “incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government.”
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.