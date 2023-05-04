Three years ago, I promised members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative that if elected to the board of directors, I would use my experience as a consumer advocate and utility regulator to fight for affordable and reliable electric service and secure grants for broadband internet initiatives. I delivered on those promises.
On broadband, my most notable achievement was serving as project manager and co-author with Leo Dwyer of a grant application that won a remarkable $50 million for NHEC broadband. As a direct result, thousands of Lakes Region residents, including those in the towns of Alton, Meredith, Moultonborough and Tuftonboro, will get fast, reliable internet.
Another $200 million in federal electric and broadband funds will be coming to NH, so retaining grant-seeking expertise will be critical. As chair of NHEC’s broadband subsidiary, NH Broadband, I will also make sure we implement broadband quickly and cost-effectively.
I have voted against proposed electric rate increases, including NHEC’s fixed monthly electric charge — the highest in New England. This $33 monthly residential charge is much higher than any electric utility regulated by the NH Public Utility Commission — for example, Eversource charges $13.81 per month. NHEC’s monthly charge unfairly burdens members with lower annual electric usage, such as poorer and elderly members, apartment dwellers and seasonal residents.
I maintain that the NHEC board should be as protective of its members' finances as public utility regulators are of investor-owned utility customers.
I urge you to vote in the co-op's director election that begins May 3 and runs through May 31, and I ask for your support and vote. Leo Dwyer of Sandwich is also on the ballot and deserves your vote for his strong support of broadband and his demonstrated willingness to vote against unjustified rate increases.
