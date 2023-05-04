To The Daily Sun,

Three years ago, I promised members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative that if elected to the board of directors, I would use my experience as a consumer advocate and utility regulator to fight for affordable and reliable electric service and secure grants for broadband internet initiatives. I delivered on those promises.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.