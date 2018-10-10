To The Daily Sun,
My name is Karen McLoud, and I am supporting Bill Bolton for State Senator, District 2. As a Voter, Granite Stater, and member of NEA-NH, I understand and support the value of public education. I want my elected officials to do the same.
NEA-NH’s mission is to strengthen and support public education by serving our members’ professional, political, economic, and advocacy needs. Strong public schools and investment in education have always been the path to a better future.
I teach first grade at Plymouth Elementary. As an educator, I want my tax dollars directed toward public schools. This past legislative session, State Senator Bob Giuda supported SB-193: a bill that would drain public schools of taxpayer money. I cannot support elected officials who want to direct N.H. tax dollars toward charter schools, homeschooling, and religious schools.
The above-mentioned are not subject to the same accountability and transparency as traditional school funding mandates. Bill Bolton sent his four children to public schools and will promote and defend public education.
Let’s support Bill Bolton for State Senator — an advocate for ensuring every public school can be as good as the best public schools in N.H.!
Please join me in voting for Bill Bolton this fall. I know he will be a strong supporter of public education.
Karen McLoud, M.Ed.
Grade One Teacher
Plymouth Elementary School
Co-President
Plymouth Education Association
Lakes Region Executive Board Member
NEA-NH
