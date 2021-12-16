To The Daily Sun,
The Mike Baldwin comic printed in the Dec. 11 issue of The Sun was in the poorest of taste and devoid of any humor. Who on your staff thought that joking about Santa receiving a "kill list" rather than a toy list from a child was in any way humorous? Overlooking the anti-Christmas theme, how about the recent violence and killings across our country at schools, malls, workplaces and even an "All American" Christmas parade? These events have traumatized more than just the local communities where they have occurred. I believe that most people have been shaken to their cores more than once, as a result of these devastating acts of violence. I believe that the last year has been ugly enough, so please show a little more compassion and responsibility in the future.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.
Bill Akerley
Gilford
