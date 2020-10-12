To The Daily Sun,
Today I put my trust in the Post Office that my absentee ballot would find its destination and be counted by the person in charge of opening my ballot. It seems the postal workers in some areas send packages and mail in a pile to be disposed any where but the address who is expecting them.
This week I collected my mail on Tuesday and found the circular advertising for special weekend sales in the grocery stores and if course we missed the three-day sale at Shaw's. Perhaps someone should explain to the carriers that the circulars are where the majority of the money comes from to pay there paychecks.
I must emphasize again that senior citizens have no money for extras and depend on these circulars. It's bad enough to have to listen on the phone all these people trying to scare seniors about problems with their Social Security and for Gods sake, hang up the phone. If there was a problem you could call or go down to the Social Security office in Concord.
Also there is a number on the back of your card to call and see about an unauthorized charge. If you get any calls like this HANG UP THE PHONE! Only you can protect yourself.
Bev Buker
Gilford
