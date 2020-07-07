To The Daily Sun,
Recently my PCP thought it would be a good idea for me to go to LRGH emergency to have a few tests run to see what was causing my dizziness. I got there at 10:30 and spent the next nine hours being tested for one ailment or another and after much prodding by a male nurse, who was on his third 16-hour-day, finally gave up and went to the other arm. I wonder how someone in an emergency position can safely care of people before a mistake causes more harm than good.
What will it take for the CEO of LRGH to rectify this situation or maybe he just needs to find a new line of work, since his priorities of keeping less nurses is not working. Then after all this time, I am assigned to a room, which was not a wonderful experience either. The nurse in charge of me was on her third 16-hour-shift and I asked her how much longer she could keep these hours before she ended up in one of these beds.
There were 12 patients on the floor and one nurse and one assistant to take care of us all. I have to say they were doing a great job.
My point in telling you this is IF YOU truly want to be carrying a protest sign, then you need to carry those signs at the emergency and front entrances of LRGH. These dedicated heroes in the front line need to be respected and given more help from furloughed nurses instead of putting your life in the hands of an overtired person trying to help you get better.
Thank you nurses and assistants for taking good care of me while I was there. God bless you all and keep you safe
Bev Buker
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.