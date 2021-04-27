To The Daily Sun,
Good news! The Gilford Library is able to be open more and more as life begins to resume something resembling “normal” after a year of COVID. Here are some details:
• No limits on time spent in the building
• Number of people allowed in the library has doubled to 40 people
• All in-person programs have resumed, with recommended COVID-safe guidelines
• Library is now open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays
• Curbside service is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Insta-cart service from the children’s room is available at gilfordlibrary.org/Pages/Index/182777/instant-book-cart
• Museums passes are available to card holders thanks to the Friends of the Library
The Library offers all this and more. You can find the details at gilfordlibrary.org.
From the trustees, I would like to commend Katherine Dormody, director, and her library staff for their commitment in serving our community during this most difficult time. We could not be more proud.
Betty Tidd
Chair, Gilford Public Library Trustees
