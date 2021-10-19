To The Daily Sun,
Events held at the Colonial Theatre do require tickets and when a performance is held elsewhere a ticket is not necessary to attend a show. There are three options to secure tickets: Colonial Theatre box office located at 609 Main St., Colonial Theatre’s website coloniallaconia.com or call 800-657-8774. We will advertise the show, location, date, time and how to secure the tickets for each program on the City of Laconia’s newsletter, The Laconia Daily Sun, Northeast Radio’s local radio stations, Laconia Putnam’s Facebook Page, Colonial and Spectacle’s websites.
Securing tickets is a new process for the public. We have 750 seats at the Colonial Theatre. Let me explain. Ticket holders are asked to be seated by 6:45 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show, therefore allowing non-ticket holders (standby line) to secure a seat based on availability 15 minutes prior to the start of a show. The standby line is a separate line than those of the ticket holders. Do not be discouraged to attend the shows in knowing the show is posted as “sold out.” The tickets are free. In knowing the possibility of schedule changes, the ticket holder may not attend the show therefore, it is highly likely we will have unused tickets and seats available. Another interesting fact: We seated 600 people into the theater in less than 20 minutes after the doors opened at 6 p.m. Therefore, it is not necessary to stand in line for hours prior the show knowing you are a ticket holder. There is not a bad seat in the theater. Consider the “standby line” and do not miss the show!
When securing tickets online at coloniallaconia.com, find “buy tickets.” It will ask for name, address, email, and phone number to secure a ticket. You will not be charged a fee unless you request to receive the tickets in the mail. They will mail your tickets for a fee of $4.50. Otherwise, they will email you a process to print or secure the tickets onto your phone free of charge. Why do they ask for your name, address, email, and phone number? They will contact you if the show is postponed or cancelled.
On behalf of the Putnam Board, we thank you for your continued support and attendance of our shows of the past and future.
Betty Ballantyne
Laconia Putnam Board Member
