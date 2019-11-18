To The Daily Sun,
I watched yesterday’s “impeachment” hearings with bated breath. What testimony would these key witnesses provide that hadn’t already been leaked? Would there be a “smoking gun” that would sink the President?
Well, not only was there no “smoking gun”, there was no evidence of any wrongdoing. In fact, there was no evidence, only hearsay. While the Congress is not required to follow the rules of evidence as dictated in a court of law, it should not be conducted as a total sham of innuendo, feelings, and supposition. Would it not be a better use of taxpayers’ money if the Congress focused their energy on working with the President to address our crumbling infrastructure, high prescription costs, and immigration reform? Perhaps if Nancy Pelosi had the Congress focus on these issues and accomplish something, the approval rating for the Democrat-controlled Congress would rise over its current 20%.
Lee Ann Moulder
Center Harbor
