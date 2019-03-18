To The Daily Sun,
It was awful to read about another shooting in the news, but this time it was local. I was saddened to read both parents lost their lives and a child is being charged with the crime. I can’t being to comprehend the horror that went on for probably a few brief minutes in that house on that day.
I could say sorry for the loss once again, but how many more times can you just keep saying that?! I feel bad for the family, friends and children, including the suspect, of this local gun tragedy. I also feel bad for the town of Alton and its residents. Until laws and people change, this will continue to happen. Now, it is at our own front door, what town and who will be next?
Guns are here to stay, but better rules and regulations need to be in place. Because, the ones that are, just don’t seem to work well for these victims and their families. I have hope that one day both sides will see a solution and we will all be better for it.
“Courage and conviction are powerful weapons against an enemy who depends only on fists or guns. Animals know when you are afraid; a coward knows when you are not.”
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
