To The Daily Sun,
It’s safe to say we all agree Gunstock generates jobs and draws tens of thousands of out-of-town guests who spend millions of dollars on the property and at local businesses. With the outstanding commissioners and management already in place, Gunstock is likely slated to repeat an outstanding performance again this winter season.
So why are Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and Ray Howard using misleading claims to wage a campaign against Gunstock?
As Ronald Reagan said, “Facts are stubborn things,” and here are some facts about Gunstock. The resort is completely self-sustaining and has not taken a single dime from taxpayers at any level of government in more than two decades. The enabling statue was established in 1959 to stop the mismanagement of the resort by the county itself and instead put five business leaders in place to oversee the management of the resort as it was clear the county had no knowledge of what it took to run a ski area, and still doesn’t.
The Master Plan has not yet been approved, despite Rep. Sylvia’s claim. It’s only a proposed plan which will be presented on Dec. 4, for anyone to see and provide input. Three of the current Gunstock Area Commissioners have tremendous experience on such things. Yes, the same three they are proposing be removed. Rusty McLear is one of the most successful businessmen the state of New Hampshire has ever seen. Removing these commissioners would be a horrific mistake and prohibit Gunstock from the kind of growth it needs to stay competitive.
This delegation is angry because their friend, Peter Ness, was called out for what any rational human being would consider to be inexcusable behavior. Aside from his unethical behavior by trying to profit from selling his software to the resort, he badgered staff to the point of tears. You would know all of this, but Rep. Sylvia didn’t allow public comment on the matter. I for one would like to thank the commissioners for wanting to protect the incredibly hard-working staff of Gunstock from having to endure this man’s poor behavior.
Peter Ness is of the same mindset as Reps. Silber, Sylvia, and Howard. These men and a few other members of the delegation have colluded about how to retaliate, get control, and redirect attention away from Ness all with political rhetoric. It’s not working boys, as was evident by the outpouring of support from all of us who love and respect the gem of a resort that is in our backyard. For Rep. Sylvia to make a statement that the people who signed the petition didn’t know what they were signing is such an insult and beyond disrespectful to his constituents and members of Belknap County.
Daniel Webster said, “I mistrust the judgment of every man in a case in which his own wishes are concerned.” Those of us who care about Gunstock and what it means to this community are left wondering what the delegation’s true wishes are.
Beth Walker
Laconia
