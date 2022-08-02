To The Daily Sun,

I am writing to express my shock, sadness and anger as I was made aware of the events unfolding this summer concerning the fascists' creep. When hateful, violent, Nazi organization came to Kittery, Maine and unfolded a banner, the response of the local businesses was to rally against displays of hate. As a result, these businesses became targets. Afterward, they have been subjected to threats of violence, harassment and vitriol from online trolls; they reached out for help to their known contacts in media and government but to no avail. They have only received support from the community. This is unacceptable.

