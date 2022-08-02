I am writing to express my shock, sadness and anger as I was made aware of the events unfolding this summer concerning the fascists' creep. When hateful, violent, Nazi organization came to Kittery, Maine and unfolded a banner, the response of the local businesses was to rally against displays of hate. As a result, these businesses became targets. Afterward, they have been subjected to threats of violence, harassment and vitriol from online trolls; they reached out for help to their known contacts in media and government but to no avail. They have only received support from the community. This is unacceptable.
The sadness that I feel must pale in comparison to how isolating that must have felt, to have been ignored in time of need. New Hampshire’s economy and way of life operates to the hum of small businesses. The minority owned businesses especially are invaluable as they demonstrate New Hampshire’s appreciation for diversity. I am a Black man, a father, and a teacher. I’m using my voice to stand up for these small businesses, here in New Hampshire.
I call on my local representative, Mark Alliegro, my representative in congress, Chris Pappas, my representative in the Senate, Jeanne Shaheen, and my governor, Chris Sununu, to publicly denounce this extremist activity. I also call on the media at NHPR, WMUR, Concord Monitor, The Laconia Daily Sun, The Union Leader, The Portsmouth Herald, and ABC Portland to do better. No businesses should ever feel isolated by hate groups, it is inexcusable to allow minorities to be subjected to racists, antisemetic, homophobic and transphobic abuse.
Please join me in supporting The Hop Knot, Nommunism, Broken Spoon, and Cake Vegan Bakery, and let’s not allow fascist creeps a safe space in our state.
