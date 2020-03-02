To The Daily Sun,
Dear Belmont voters:
As one of your local bail commissioners, I am writing in support of Article 2 on the Belmont ballot. I cannot stress enough the need for a new police station in Belmont.
The existing building is unsafe, not only for myself as a bail commissioner, but for our police officers. Please take the time to view the tour of the department online at livestream.com/belmontnh/live/videos/202005633, the video tells it all.
We are very fortunate as a community to have had a group of volunteers spend countless hours looking at our town buildings and holding public meetings to get a consensus on where our police department should be located. We know that you can't please everyone, but for your safety and anyone visiting or working in the building to protect you, it is important that you show your support and vote "Yes" on Article 2 on March 10.
Ann Kaligian,
Bail Commissioner
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.