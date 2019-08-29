To The Daily Sun,
The Belmont Facility Strategy Committee thanks Belmont residents, staff and selectmen for their participation in four community meetings, building tours and feedback regarding future use of town buildings. Based on this input and space and building studies, a 20-year Belmont Facility Strategy draft is offered for community feedback by September 16. The Facility Committee's goal is use this input to finalize the Belmont Facility Strategy by November 1.
Draft 20-Year Belmont Town Facility Strategy:
Construct new Police Department Building: This is the highest priority based on community input and future needs; propose using Corner Meeting House site for a new Police Station. This approach allows the police to remain in place until construction is completed and allows space for future expansion. Current facility is overcrowded and presents safety issues. Projected cost for a new building is close to reconstruction and relocation cost for improving the existing police station. Projected cost is $3 million, including relocation of meeting rooms and welfare office to Belmont Mill. Remove existing police station when project is completed.
Action needed: Complete a design/build concept with active public involvement, community meeting and ballot measure in 2021 for bond to complete this project.
Town Hall in Belmont Mill: Second priority, the committee recommends using the Belmont Mill to house all of the Town Hall functions currently met by Town Hall, the Corner Meeting House and the Belmont Mill. Existing Town Hall is overcrowded and lacks space required for future needs. Criteria directed us to house all town hall functions together. Retain historic character of mill, which is on state list of historic places and is in the Factory Village District. Projected cost is $2.6 million.
Action Needed: Phase-in needed repairs to mill and transition move of town meeting facilities and Welfare Department in tandem with Police Department construction. Recommend a public committee to be involved with detailed planning for phasing move and final design. Fund through capital improvement funds and bond measure. Some improvements can be phased over time.
Library: Third priority, continue to upgrade existing library, working with the library board and determine best approach for expanding facility. Retain the historic character of this National Register of Historic Places structure.
Action needed: Review proposed addition space needs in light of meeting rooms and community services provided in Belmont Mill and adjust proposal as needed. Continue to phase needed repairs to library and seek grants and a ballot measure in future to construct addition.
Belmont Bandstand: Protect the historic character of this state-listed structure.
Fire Department, Public Works Department, Belmont Pavilion, beach bath house: No major facility needs anticipated during the planning period.
Town Hall: Recommend sale of building with deed restrictions when town functions are moved to the mill. Retain historic character of building. Located in Factory Village District, which is eligible for National Register of Historic Places.
Old Bank Building: Recommend removal of building in 2-3 years to provide more space for town green. This building is not needed for town use and requires extensive reconstruction.
The Belmont Facility Committee welcomes community feedback and suggestions regarding this draft facility strategy. These are challenging decisions. Belmont has three town buildings that are overcrowded (Police Station, Town Hall and library), while others that are underused (Belmont Mill) or vacant (Old Bank Building). Decisions are needed to move forward and invest only in the buildings that Belmont needs for the future.
Comments and suggestions for the Facility Strategy are requested by September 16. The next Belmont Facility Committee meeting is September 17 at 5 p.m. in the Corner Meeting House. If you are interested in learning more about the Belmont Facility Study or getting involved, contact the committee at dhepp3@gmail.com. The town website includes building study information and a virtual tour of town buildings.
Belmont Facility Strategy Committee
Tom Garfield
Donna Hepp
Carmen Lorentz
