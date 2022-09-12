To The Daily Sun,

Saturday’s 20th Multicultural Festival was a fun day of celebrating diversity, culture and heritage with food and great music. We are so very grateful to our major sponsors, Well Sense Health Plan, Laconia Human Relations Committee, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Charitable Fund, Service Credit Union, Pike Industries and Meredith Village Savings Bank and to all the many individual supporters and volunteers.

