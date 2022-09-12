Saturday’s 20th Multicultural Festival was a fun day of celebrating diversity, culture and heritage with food and great music. We are so very grateful to our major sponsors, Well Sense Health Plan, Laconia Human Relations Committee, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Charitable Fund, Service Credit Union, Pike Industries and Meredith Village Savings Bank and to all the many individual supporters and volunteers.
A huge shout out to our “muscle”, the New England Wolves Hockey Team, you made set up easy and helped so many people, we truly couldn’t do this without you. To our “yellow vest” volunteers, we salute you: Carrie and Howard Chandler, Matt Soza, Diane Lockwood, Janet Simmon, Lois Kesler, Deb Frawley-Drake, Scott and Linda Jamieson, Barb and Jim Foote, Tony Felch and Bo Guyer. Special thanks to the Department of Public Works, especially Brian DeNutte, for the personal attention to this festival and to NuWave Electric. Thanks to all the flag bearers led by the NH Pipers for kicking off the day with the colorful Parade of Flags and the sweet children’s group from Spaulding Youth Center “Davis Sunflowers”, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer for the proclamation. To Cheryl Avery and the staff at the Belknap Mill, thank you for your hospitality. This building is truly a local treasure.
We hope everyone enjoyed the diverse group of entertainers we had this year. Our sound engineer, Wayne Sanborn and crew, you rock. There wouldn't be a festival without our great vendors and nonprofit and service agency friends. Thank you all for participating. Finally, and most importantly — to all of you that attended, we so appreciate your support and encouragement of this festival. After a two-year absence, we will start to rebuild to make 2023 even better. Please follow us on Facebook for updates.
