To The Daily Sun,
I want to take this time to congratulate the city and parks and rec. department and everyone involved in beautifying our amazing city. I love driving at night with my family and seeing all the holiday lights and decorations and reminds us to be happy and celebrate this beautiful season. It reminds us to be kind and do good on to others. Reminds us how much we have and to give back to others.
For all this, thank you.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
