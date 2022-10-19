To The Daily Sun,
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do, as Eliza Leadbeater is running for county commissioner.
Leadbeater is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur and educator. In 1992, she was hired as the first director of economic development for Belknap County.
She knows the county commissioners office well, as her first office was in a closet of their office.
She understands programs of the federal government and how, combined with state and local resources, projects can move forward. She established the first nonprofit loan fund in the state that partnered with banks to lend to local businesses. She coordinated the sale of tax credits to support housing projects, nonprofits and arts organizations. To coin a phrase, she “knows how to make deals.”
Leadbeater was the vision behind many initiatives, including helping to put funding together that brought rental housing, the Lakes Region Child Care center, and a medical facility to the huge old mill at Busy Corner. The redevelopment of the Allen Rogers plant into Beacon Street West housing was a dream of hers. Her encouragement brought the Winnipesaukee Playhouse to Meredith, worked to see the complex in Lakeport converted to the Opechee Inn, and saved the former Endless Belt mill on the river in Tilton from demolition.
Looking to make the “Stay, Work, Play” theme a reality in the '90s, she arranged for students to tour local businesses and learn about jobs with good wages, training opportunities, health benefits and retirement options.
Even in her retirement, she has been advising local businesses and organizations, as well as being a tireless volunteer/fundraiser. A vote for Eliza Leadbeater would be a vote for a better future for our county.
Barbara Zeckhausen
Laconia
