To The Daily Sun,
Meredith Food Pantry has a long history of service to the Meredith community. Donations and contributions have always exceeded expenses. This area is very generous in meeting the needs of our neighbors, especially the elderly and families with children.
The timing of increases has always been pretty predictable in the past. Cold weather and the holidays usually means less money available. The last couple years the COVID pandemic increased the demand for services hugely, but help from the community rose to the challenge, and then some.
Now, with runaway inflation and ridiculous prices for necessities like rent, food, gas, consumer goods and everything else, we are seeing folks coming to the food pantry that have not come before.
Consequently, we are appealing to the community to help us keep our shelves stocked at a time of unanticipated need. The future is uncertain and we don't know what fall and winter will look like, but we need your help now.
If you have more than you need, share. If you don't have enough, we are here for you.
Barbara Rayno, executive director
Butch Keniston, director
Meredith Food Pantry
