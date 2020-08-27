To The Daily Sun,
I am appalled at the cartoon depicting an active shooter drill, and cannot believe your publication would publish it. This type of message is stereotyping our black youth, and most definitely is NOT furthering the cause of any organization or entity working against racism. Further, the disgraceful slam against the hardworking men and women of the law enforcement community is unforgivable.
Shame on the artist, shame on the decision to publish this in The Laconia Daily Sun.
Barbara Foster
Laconia
