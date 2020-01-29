To The Daily Sun,
I have some suggestions for the people who responded to the question “Would you like to see witnesses called in the impeachment trial of the president?” It would do them well to take a civics course and/or read the Federalist Papers and the Constitution. If they pay attention, they will learn that it is the the House of Representatives who are charged with calling witnesses. They then bring their findings to the Senate who hear the evidence and make the final decision. The Senate is under no obligation to do the work that the House was supposed to do.
If you are unhappy with the lack of witnesses, I suggest you contact Chris Pappas and Anne Kuster and ask them why the House didn’t do their job.
On another note, I would just like to let the Democrats on Old North Main Street in Laconia know that the person they fawned over at a political meet-and-greet is now locked up in federal prison facing decades in said prison and millions of dollars of payback to the people he conned. His name is Michael Avenatti. Count your silverware!
Dave Schwotzer
Dunbarton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.