To The Daily Sun,
On March 8, the voters of Ashland approved warrant article 25, allowing the town to accept an anonymous gift of $400,000 to purchase the old school building at 41 School St. The vote was 196-165. The Ashland Town Library trustees and staff would like to thank the very generous anonymous donor who made it possible to purchase the building at no cost to the taxpayers. And we very much appreciate the voters who supported accepting this gift. We also thank the volunteers who helped to inform voters about this warrant. A special thank you to JD Design and Print for the excellent graphic work on flyers, mailings, and signs.
We are looking forward to the next phase of this project and to re-locating the Ashland Town Library into this beautiful and spacious location, to be known as the Elaine Vaillant Library Building.
Alice Staples
David Ruell
Mardean Badger
Ashland Town Library Trustees
