To The Daily Sun,
Should Franklin be happy, sad or indifferent?
October 2 has come and gone in the small city of Franklin. And once again the sun rose on wednesday morning. Kids still went to school and learned to read. There were no earth shattering tax cap explosions. No hole opened up and swallowed our small city.
Fact is, no matter who sits behind that council table, life goes on. We, the residents, choose how we “feel” about issues. Let's choose to move forward. The loss or gain of one councilor will not make or break this city.
It is already broken as evidenced by the abismal voter turnout. You cannot have change with no action! Why is no one willing to put themselves out there?
We knew weeks ago that there really was no choices this year. One contested seat. The candidate for that seat managed to frame the race as pro-tax cap (her) vs. the tax and spender (incumbent) and won by the narrowest of margins. But with 14 percent voter turnout in that ward. It can hardly be considered a mandate on the tax cap.
The apathy, and reputation of Franklin won out once again. Eighty-six percent of the residents couldn't be bothered to go vote. That is the MANDATE that the mayor and council have been received — carte blanche to do as wish.
Why even hold council meetings? Or elections for that matter? This model of city government will not and cannot work properly without participation! Where are the “new” leader's of tomorrow going to come from? They run from the city as fast as they can graduate. Where is the tipping point? What will get voters to care?
That's not rhetorical! I would like some answers...
I am a slowly turning indifferent Franklin resident.
Daniel L Allen
Franklin
