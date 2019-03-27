To The Daily Sun,
Things that I think are funny:
— Democrats wanted Avenatti for president.
— The leader of the Democrat party is AOC.
— The Democrat party is now the Socialist Party.
— Democrats do not know the meaning of the word ‘illegal’.
— Social Security for illegal immigrants.
— Driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants
— Jussie Smollett is innocent, ask Michelle Obama
— Socialist Venezuela is a total disaster. What do AOC and Bernie think?
— “Pencil Neck’ Adam Schiff stated that there is still ample evidence of collusion.
— Abolish the Electoral College. Why would any presidential candidate want to come to N.H.?
— President Trump met with Alexander Ovechkin at the White House. He is a friend of Putin, isn’t this collusion? Oh, he is a hockey player!
— Lower the voting age to 16. When I was 16, the last thing on my mind was voting.
— I think it is sad that I am not winning on my March Madness brackets.
I am a proud veteran and a supporter of President Trump. Some things he does are different; however any version of President Trump is better than Hillary Clinton.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(2) comments
Any one and I mean any one is better than the Doodle we have in office now.
Glad somebody is paying attention. Trump Derangement syndrome is reaching epidemic proportions out there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.